Rolls-Royce celebrates Phantom's 100th year with £2.5M collector's car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a special edition of its iconic Phantom model, marking the car's centenary. The new "Phantom Centenary Private Collection" is limited to just 25 examples and comes with a price tag of £2.5 million. This exclusive vehicle is designed to celebrate key moments from the last century of Phantoms. However, it retains the technical specifications of a standard eighth-generation Phantom , including a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine.

Design details Exterior features two-tone paintwork inspired by the 1930 Phantom II The exterior of the Phantom Centenary is a blend of modern and classic, featuring two-tone paintwork inspired by the 1930 Phantom II Continental. It also comes with a unique Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, bespoke disk wheels, and an 'RR' Badge of Honour in 24-carat gold and white enamel. The special edition also gets a new gold-flake crystal overpaint on both white and black colors for a metallic shimmer effect.

Interior features Interior showcases history through rear seats and laser-etched artwork The interior of the Phantom Centenary features 3D marquetry, 3D ink layer, and 24-carat gold leafing. The rear seats depict three different stories from history, including an image of Rolls's Conduit Street showroom where the first Phantom was launched. The front seats feature laser-etched artwork based on hand drawings with a rabbit design as a nod to Roger Rabbit - the codename for Rolls-Royce's relaunch in 2003.

Unique features Dashboard features 'Anthology Gallery' with quotes from media acclaim The dashboard of the Phantom Centenary features an 'Anthology Gallery' with 50 3D-printed vertical aluminium fins. Each fin has sculpted letters readable from both sides, forming quotes from media acclaim over the century. The door cards also feature intricate woodwork showing notable journeys made by Phantoms, such as Henry Royce's summer home in West Wittering and a 7,242km journey across Australia of the first BMW-era Phantom.