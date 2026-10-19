India's scooter sales jump 29% to 48.6L units
What's the story
The Indian scooter market has witnessed unprecedented growth in the first half of FY2027, with sales crossing 48,65,192 units. This is a remarkable 29% increase from the same period last year, adding 10.8 lakh units to the total. The surge is largely attributed to electric scooters, which have now captured a significant chunk of the market share.
Sales milestones
Record-breaking sales in April and September
The first half of FY2027 saw two record-breaking months for scooter sales.
April 2026 was the best-ever April with 6,91,993 units sold, while September closed the half with a record-breaking total of 9,95,576 units.
The latter was just 4,424 units short of the million-unit mark in a month for the first time ever.
EV growth
E-scooter sales cross 9.7 lakh units
Electric scooters have been the fastest-growing segment in the scooter market.
In H1 FY2027, e-scooter wholesales reached an impressive 9,78,017 units, an astounding 103% jump from last year's figure of 4,81,199 units.
This dramatic increase has pushed the share of electric vehicles in total scooter sales from 13% to a whopping 20% within just one year.
Market leaders
TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto lead e-scooter segment
TVS Motor Company tops the e-scooter segment with 3,05,972 units of iQube and Orbiter dispatched, an impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth of 107%. It now holds a market share of 31%.
Bajaj Auto follows closely with a massive jump in sales (116%) for its Chetak and Yulu models.
Together, these two companies account for 58% of all e-scooters sold in H1 FY2027.
Sales leaders
Honda continues to lead overall scooter category
In the overall scooter category (ICE + EV), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India continues to lead with 1.65 million units sold, a 15% increase from last year.
However, its market share has slightly declined from 38% to 34%.
TVS Motor Company comes second with a whopping growth of 32% and an additional 3,49,404 units added YoY.
Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp follow in third and fourth place, respectively.