SKODA India posts record 2025 sales with 107% growth

SKODA Auto India has achieved a major milestone in 2025, reporting its highest-ever sales since entering the Indian market 25 years ago. The Czech automaker sold a total of 72,665 units during the calendar year, marking an impressive year-on-year growth of 107% over the previous year's sales of 35,166 units. This massive increase highlights how this year has been a game changer for the brand in India.

Growth factors New product launches and expanded retail network drive growth The record-breaking sales performance was driven by a combination of new product launches, continued demand for existing models, an expanding retail network, and GST rate cut. The launch of the Kylaq compact SUV played a major role in broadening SKODA's reach in the mass market. Meanwhile, continued demand for Kushaq and Slavia helped keep momentum going for the brand's India 2.0 models.

Premium segment SKODA's premium models and expanded network In the premium segment, the Kodiaq strengthened SKODA's SUV presence, while the return of Octavia RS was well received by enthusiasts. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at SKODA Auto India, said that 2025 would remain a defining chapter in their journey in India. He emphasized that they now have their most diverse product portfolio and widest market presence to date.

Expansion achievements SKODA's network expansion and local production milestones In 2025, SKODA Auto India also expanded its network to over 325 customer touchpoints across 183 cities. The expansion was largely done in partnership with existing dealer partners and select new ones, improving accessibility and aftersales support in more parts of the country. The company also crossed the milestone of selling over 2,00,000 locally produced cars since 2021, reflecting its scale in recent years.