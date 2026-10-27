Amazon to put 3,000 Tata electric trucks on Indian roads
What's the story
Tata Motors and Amazon have announced a partnership to deploy 3,000 electric trucks for e-commerce logistics in India. The first batch of these vehicles was flagged off by Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy. He congratulated both companies on this major initiative and emphasized the importance of electrifying commercial transportation as India's economy grows and freight demand increases.
Deployment details
All 3,000 electric trucks to be deployed within 3 years
A senior Amazon executive has revealed that all 3,000 electric trucks will be deployed within three years. This partnership marks the largest electric truck deployment by an e-commerce company in India.
The first batch of Tata Ultra E.7 trucks was flagged off in Delhi today, with the rollout beginning during the festive season.
The Tata Ultra E.7 has an integrated e-axle, CCS2 fast charging, regenerative braking, and a crash-tested cabin with high-voltage safety systems.
Operational expansion
Extending electrification beyond last-mile delivery
The electric trucks will be used to transport customer shipments between facilities, across cities, and along national freight routes.
This will extend Amazon's electrification efforts beyond last-mile delivery.
The initial deployment will focus on light- and medium-duty trucks operating within cities and across Amazon's middle-mile logistics network.
Partnership details
Tata Motors to supply vehicles
Under the partnership, Tata Motors will supply the vehicles while Amazon's carrier partners will own and operate them.
The companies plan to expand electric freight operations and showcase the viability of zero-emission trucks at scale.
The next phase of deployment will focus on the 2,800-km Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor along NH48, covering seven states and six major e-commerce hubs in India.
Infrastructure development
Charging infrastructure and government support
The expansion of the electric truck fleet will be supported by dedicated charging infrastructure, including hubs being developed with Yahhvi.
Amazon's existing electric transportation network in India is supported by 10 charging yards developed by Yahhvi.
The rollout comes amid government efforts to promote electric mobility and freight electrification through policies such as Delhi's 2026 EV Policy.