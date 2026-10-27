Amazon to put 3,000 Tata electric trucks on Indian roads

A senior Amazon executive has revealed that all 3,000 electric trucks will be deployed within three years. This partnership marks the largest electric truck deployment by an e-commerce company in India.

The first batch of Tata Ultra E.7 trucks was flagged off in Delhi today, with the rollout beginning during the festive season.

The Tata Ultra E.7 has an integrated e-axle, CCS2 fast charging, regenerative braking, and a crash-tested cabin with high-voltage safety systems.