Budget 2026: Tata Motors advocates for incentives on entry-level EVs

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Tata Motors has urged the government to consider fiscal support for entry-level electric vehicles (EVs). The company's Managing Director and CEO of Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, emphasized this need during a recent interaction with PTI. He highlighted that while policy measures have revived demand in the broader passenger vehicle market, entry-level EVs are still struggling due to changing price dynamics.

Policy impact Government's role in reviving PV industry Chandra appreciated the government's role in reviving both the passenger vehicle and electric vehicle sectors. He suggested that targeted incentives could be considered for entry-level EVs in light of affordability pressures. He also noted that recent GST reforms have made petrol-powered cars cheaper, putting additional pressure on entry-level EVs and affecting their value proposition for cost-sensitive consumers.

Fleet focus Fleet segment's contribution to mobility Chandra also highlighted the fleet segment's contribution to mobility, despite its small share in vehicle sales. He said electric cars used by fleets only account for about 7% of total passenger vehicle volumes but contribute nearly 33-35% of passenger kilometers. He noted that while fleet EVs were supported under the earlier FAME-II program, they haven't been included under the PM E-DRIVE scheme so far.

