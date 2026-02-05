Tata Motors to locally assemble Range Rover Evoque in India Auto Feb 05, 2026

Tata Motors is bringing the Range Rover Evoque, a compact luxury SUV, to its new Panapakkam plant in Tamil Nadu.

Starting February 9, 2026, the facility—built with a ₹9,000 crore investment—is planned to have an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles, a target expected to be achieved over the next five to seven years.

Initial output for the Evoque is expected to be under 10,000 units for the local market.