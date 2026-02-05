Tata Motors to locally assemble Range Rover Evoque in India
Tata Motors is bringing the Range Rover Evoque, a compact luxury SUV, to its new Panapakkam plant in Tamil Nadu.
Starting February 9, 2026, the facility—built with a ₹9,000 crore investment—is planned to have an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles, a target expected to be achieved over the next five to seven years.
Initial output for the Evoque is expected to be under 10,000 units for the local market.
What does local assembly mean for Tata?
Assembling the Evoque locally means Tata can offer it at a starting price of ₹65 lakh and compete better with brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The Panapakkam plant will also roll out both petrol/diesel and electric vehicles for Tata and Jaguar Land Rover.
Plus, making these cars in India helps Tata cut import costs and boost its presence in the luxury car scene.