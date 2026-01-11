Tata Motors to produce 1st JLR car from Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Tata Motors will launch the first vehicle from its new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district, in early February, according to Deccan Herald. The move is a major step toward the company's domestic production and localization efforts. The first model off the assembly line will be Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s Range Rover Evoque, a compact luxury SUV priced at around ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Production plans
New plant to boost 'Make in India for world' initiative
Spread over 470 acres in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, the new plant will produce vehicles from both Tata Motors and JLR portfolios. The company will start with Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly operations and introduce more models in phases. The facility is expected to be fully operational in about seven years. Tata Motors is investing some ₹9,000 crore into this plant which will have an annual production capacity of over 2.5 lakh vehicles within five to seven years.
Production capacity
Facility to produce conventional, electric vehicles
The new facility will manufacture both conventional and electric vehicles (EVs) for domestic and export markets. This is Tata Motors's second manufacturing unit in South India after its Dharwad plant in Karnataka. The inauguration of the plant is expected to give a major boost to the 'Make in India for the World' program by enabling local production of JLR vehicles currently being assembled at Tata Motors's Pune facility.