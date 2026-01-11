Tata Motors to produce 1st JLR car from Tamil Nadu

Production plans

New plant to boost 'Make in India for world' initiative

Spread over 470 acres in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, the new plant will produce vehicles from both Tata Motors and JLR portfolios. The company will start with Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly operations and introduce more models in phases. The facility is expected to be fully operational in about seven years. Tata Motors is investing some ₹9,000 crore into this plant which will have an annual production capacity of over 2.5 lakh vehicles within five to seven years.