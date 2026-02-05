LOADING...
Evoque output is expected to be under 10,000 units for the local market

Tata Motors to start Range Rover Evoque assembly in India

By Mudit Dube
Feb 05, 2026
02:33 pm
What's the story

Tata Motors will start assembling the Range Rover Evoque at its new factory in Tamil Nadu on February 9. The move is part of a larger strategy by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to shift production and meet India's growing demand for luxury cars. The first vehicle from this facility will be rolled out by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., which is investing $994 million in the Panapakkam plant.

Production hub

New facility designed with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles

The new facility, which has been designed with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles, will eventually take over more JLR assembly work now done at Tata's Pune plant. The idea is to centralize JLR's Indian operations in a modern facility near major ports and suppliers. Initially, the Evoque output is expected to be under 10,000 units for the local market but could be used for exports later on.

Market hurdles

JLR's traditional strongholds facing challenges

JLR is facing challenges in its traditional strongholds, including China. The country was once a major profit driver but now sales are affected by higher consumption taxes and stiff competition from local EV makers. The luxury carmaker is also dealing with high US import duties and the financial impact of a cyberattack in 2025 that disrupted global production.

Market potential

India remains a bright spot for high-end SUVs

Despite the challenges, India remains a bright spot for high-end SUVs. Tata Motors, which acquired JLR from Ford Motor Co in 2008, started local assembly in 2011 to avoid high import duties. The company has expanded its domestic manufacturing footprint over the years to include models such as the Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Discovery Sport and Jaguar F-Pace.

