Tata Sierra SUV hits 100,000 bookings milestone Mar 11, 2026

Tata Motors's Sierra SUV is having a moment: over 100,000 people have booked it already, with 70,000 jumping in just on launch day last December.

Deliveries kicked off mid-January and more than 14,000 SUVs are already out on the roads.

Customers can expect a waiting period of around three to four months, depending on the variant, with the company working to shorten waits as production scales up.