Tata Sierra SUV hits 100,000 bookings milestone
Tata Motors's Sierra SUV is having a moment: over 100,000 people have booked it already, with 70,000 jumping in just on launch day last December.
Deliveries kicked off mid-January and more than 14,000 SUVs are already out on the roads.
Customers can expect a waiting period of around three to four months, depending on the variant, with the company working to shorten waits as production scales up.
Tata aims to produce 15,000 units monthly by March
Tata plans to roll out up to 15,000 Sierra SUVs every month by March 2026 from the plant that also produces the Nexon, aiming for about 150,000 cars a year.
They're running into some supply hiccups with parts like castings and powertrains but are expanding capacity across their factories to keep up.
Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh
The good news: Tata is working hard to cut down those long wait times and clear the backlog without cutting corners on quality.
The Sierra starts at ₹1,149,000, making it pretty accessible if you're looking for something new—and there's even an electric version (Sierra EV) coming soon after production ramps up.