Tesla says your Roadster may never arrive
What's the story
Tesla's newly unveiled second-generation Roadster, which comes with rocket-style thrusters, is still a work in progress. The company has made it clear that there is no guarantee of delivery or timing for this futuristic vehicle. The fine print on the reservation page states, "You understand that Roadster is still under development at the time you entered into this Agreement and so we cannot guarantee when your vehicle will actually be delivered or if it will be delivered."
Pricing uncertainty
Purchase price not confirmed yet
The purchase price for the second-generation Roadster is also not confirmed yet.
Tesla has only provided an estimate, which could increase based on the vehicle's hardware features.
The reservation page further says, "The estimated Purchase Price of the vehicle, if provided, is only an estimate. We are still working on what options, features, and hardware the vehicle will have and so cannot confirm the exact price just yet."
Legal concerns
Is the Roadster street-legal?
The street-legal status of the new Roadster is also uncertain.
During the unveiling event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted that he was "not sure it's necessarily legal in all jurisdictions."
When asked if it would be street-legal, Musk gave a vague reply saying "Depends on your street. But it'll be a viable car."
The flying Rocket variant shown in the demo is invite-only and "not approved for public road use."
Production delays
Second-gen Roadster was first previewed in 2017
The second-generation Roadster was unveiled in 2017 as a performance-oriented EV, but it never went into production.
Tesla had promised that the new model would accelerate from 0 to 96km/h in just 1.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 402km/h while offering a range of up to 997km.
However, Musk later said that other projects were taking precedence over the launch of this highly-anticipated vehicle.