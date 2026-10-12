This retuned Suzuki Jimny is inspired by the 1990s

The transformation into a GMC Typhoon lookalike involved increasing the boxy shape of the already square Jimny.

It features a new front end with rectangular headlights and flared bodywork.

The suspension has been lowered by one inch using Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers, giving it an even more compact look.

Despite their size, the wheels are actually 16-inch in diameter due to an optical illusion created by this tiny truck's dimensions.