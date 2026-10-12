This retuned Suzuki Jimny is inspired by the 1990s
What's the story
Japanese tuning culture has given the Suzuki Jimny an exciting new look, inspired by the 1990s GMC Typhoon. The small SUV has been lowered and fitted with boxy parts to replicate the classic vehicle's aura. The transformation was done by Hiroshima-based tuner C.L. Link in collaboration with designer Ryo Ishikawa, who is known for founding several Japanese fashion brands.
Design details
The tiny truck's optical illusion wheels are the highlight
The transformation into a GMC Typhoon lookalike involved increasing the boxy shape of the already square Jimny.
It features a new front end with rectangular headlights and flared bodywork.
The suspension has been lowered by one inch using Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers, giving it an even more compact look.
Despite their size, the wheels are actually 16-inch in diameter due to an optical illusion created by this tiny truck's dimensions.
Tuning specialization
C.L. Link specializes in off-road prepping the Jimny
C.L. Link is known for off-road prepping the Jimny and Toyota Land Cruiser, from retro-look grilles and bumpers to lift kits that comply with Japan's strict shaken road safety inspections.
The company's flagship build is called the CL20-II, which resembles an overlanding rig for ants.
The GMC tribute trucklet may not be ideal for Texas highways but would be fun on backroads or at cars and coffee events.
Future prospects
US tuners could take inspiration from this unique transformation
The unique transformation of the Suzuki Jimny into a GMC Typhoon lookalike could inspire US tuners.
They might consider similar transformations, like turning the Ford Maverick into a mini 1980s F-150 or Hyundai Venue into a small K5 Blazer.
Such creative adaptations would bring more fun on the road, breaking away from the trend of upgrades that seem to project more aggression.