Toyota recalls over 1 million vehicles in US: Here's why
What's the story
Toyota has announced a massive recall of over one million vehicles in the US. The recall impacts a wide range of Toyota and Lexus models. The move comes after a defect was discovered that could prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly on the infotainment screen. The issue occurs if certain actions are performed too soon after starting the vehicle, potentially increasing crash risks.
Technical details
Parking assist ECU can face problems
The recall report highlights that vehicles with the Parking Assist ECU can face two problems. One is a software glitch that can freeze the rearview image when reverse is selected within a certain time after starting the car. The other issue is that if the car is turned on and off within a specific time, the image may not appear at next startup.
Issue discovery
Software issue led to recall
Toyota started looking into the potential problem in April 2024, after getting field reports from Japan. During testing, the automaker found a software flaw and decided to issue a recall late last month. This was done as the vehicles may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The company has already begun contacting affected owners about this recall.
Recall details
Affected vehicles and models
The recall impacts a wide range of Toyota and Lexus models, including Subaru Solterra. The full list of affected vehicles includes 2023-2025 Lexus ES, GX, LC, LS, LX, NX; 2023-2026 Lexus RX; 2023-2025 Lexus RZ; 2024-2026 Lexus TX; and 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra; and almost all Toyota models in the US. The company has already started reaching out to affected owners with instructions on taking their vehicle to a service center for software updates on the Parking assist ECU.