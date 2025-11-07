Toyota recalls over 1 million vehicles in US: Here's why

Toyota has announced a massive recall of over one million vehicles in the US. The recall impacts a wide range of Toyota and Lexus models. The move comes after a defect was discovered that could prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly on the infotainment screen. The issue occurs if certain actions are performed too soon after starting the vehicle, potentially increasing crash risks.

Technical details Parking assist ECU can face problems The recall report highlights that vehicles with the Parking Assist ECU can face two problems. One is a software glitch that can freeze the rearview image when reverse is selected within a certain time after starting the car. The other issue is that if the car is turned on and off within a specific time, the image may not appear at next startup.

Issue discovery Software issue led to recall Toyota started looking into the potential problem in April 2024, after getting field reports from Japan. During testing, the automaker found a software flaw and decided to issue a recall late last month. This was done as the vehicles may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The company has already begun contacting affected owners about this recall.