Uber and Zoox are bringing robotaxis to Las Vegas
Amazon's Zoox and Uber are teaming up to bring self-driving robotaxis to the Uber app in Las Vegas later this year if they get federal approval.
This marks Zoox's first time partnering with another platform, and it could make catching a ride feel even more futuristic.
Zoox is waiting for federal approval
Zoox is asking US regulators for some safety rule exemptions (think: windshield wipers and defrosters) before they can begin commercial robotaxi service.
For now, they are offering free rides in Las Vegas while waiting for the green light, and public feedback is open until early April.
Uber already works with other self-driving companies
Uber already works with Waymo, Baidu, and Pony.ai on driverless rides in other cities. Adding Zoox means more options (and more data) to help improve their self-driving tech.
Zoox provides its own vehicles and autonomous driving technology as it builds a presence in multiple US cities (it is mapping and building presence in eight additional cities).
NHTSA chief says new rules are coming
NHTSA chief Jonathan Morrison says new rules for self-driving vehicles are on the way so innovation does not outpace safety.
Moves like this Zoox-Uber partnership are helping shape what the future of getting around might look like.