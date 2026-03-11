Uber and Zoox are bringing robotaxis to Las Vegas

Amazon's Zoox and Uber are teaming up to bring self-driving robotaxis to the Uber app in Las Vegas later this year if they get federal approval. This marks Zoox's first time partnering with another platform, and it could make catching a ride feel even more futuristic.

Zoox is waiting for federal approval Zoox is asking US regulators for some safety rule exemptions (think: windshield wipers and defrosters) before they can begin commercial robotaxi service.

For now, they are offering free rides in Las Vegas while waiting for the green light, and public feedback is open until early April.

Uber already works with other self-driving companies Uber already works with Waymo, Baidu, and Pony.ai on driverless rides in other cities. Adding Zoox means more options (and more data) to help improve their self-driving tech.

Zoox provides its own vehicles and autonomous driving technology as it builds a presence in multiple US cities (it is mapping and building presence in eight additional cities).