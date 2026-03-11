VinFast's ICE-to-EV trade-in offer slashes prices of VF6, VF7 SUVs
Thinking about going electric?
VinFast is offering a 3% discount on its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs if you trade in your gasoline or diesel car.
This deal stacks with other perks from their February 2026 Value Assured program, making the switch a bit easier on your wallet.
How much will you save?
You'll save ₹57,570 on the VF6 (₹17.29-19.19 lakh) and ₹80,370 on the VF7 (₹21.89-26.79 lakh).
Plus, ICE trade-ins can get up to ₹1.3 lakh in extra benefits, a loyalty discount, and even a guaranteed buyback of 75% value over two to five years.
Meanwhile, on the EVs themselves
The compact VF6 delivers up to 201hp and goes around 468km per charge; DC fast charging gets you from 10% to 70% in just 25 minutes.
The bigger VF7 packs more punch (up to 349hp), offers up to 532km (Wind); the Sky AWD variant is rated at 510km, fast charges in about 24-28 minutes (10-70%), depending on the VF7 variant (comparable to the VF6's ~25 minutes), and comes with a roomy touchscreen, making it pretty tempting if you want more tech and power in your next ride.