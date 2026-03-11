VinFast's ICE-to-EV trade-in offer slashes prices of VF6, VF7 SUVs

You'll save ₹57,570 on the VF6 (₹17.29-19.19 lakh) and ₹80,370 on the VF7 (₹21.89-26.79 lakh). Plus, ICE trade-ins can get up to ₹1.3 lakh in extra benefits, a loyalty discount, and even a guaranteed buyback of 75% value over two to five years.

Meanwhile, on the EVs themselves

The compact VF6 delivers up to 201hp and goes around 468km per charge; DC fast charging gets you from 10% to 70% in just 25 minutes.

The bigger VF7 packs more punch (up to 349hp), offers up to 532km (Wind); the Sky AWD variant is rated at 510km, fast charges in about 24-28 minutes (10-70%), depending on the VF7 variant (comparable to the VF6's ~25 minutes), and comes with a roomy touchscreen, making it pretty tempting if you want more tech and power in your next ride.