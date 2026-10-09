Volkswagen unveils ID. Tiguan electric SUV, with 600km range
What's the story
Volkswagen has officially announced the ID. Tiguan as the successor to the ID.4 electric SUV and the Europe-centric ID.5. The new model will be launched in Germany and other European markets in early 2027, while petrol, diesel, and hybrid-powered versions of the Tiguan will continue to be sold alongside it. The ID. Tiguan promises a more traditional SUV design, an upgraded interior, and an impressive range of up to 600km on a single charge in Europe.
Design overhaul
ID. Tiguan looks more like a traditional SUV
The ID. Tiguan marks a departure from the softer crossover shape of its predecessors, the ID.4 and ID.5.
It sports a more upright, muscular look with sharper body lines, and sculpted sheet metal.
The company is even bringing back classic pull-style exterior door handles for this model, which were missing in previous iterations.
Interior upgrades
Volkswagen has addressed some of the complaints about its interior
Volkswagen has focused on improving material quality and intuitive controls in the ID. Tiguan's interior, addressing some of the complaints about its earlier models.
The new model comes with physical controls for key functions like air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel with physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive ones, and an illuminated controller in the center console for audio volume and track/station selection.
Performance specs
A range of up to 600km
The ID. Tiguan will be available with three different powertrain options in Europe
These include a 58kWh battery with 188hp and rear-wheel drive; a 77kWh battery with 281hp and rear-wheel drive; and a 77kWh battery with 295hp and all-wheel drive.
Depending on the configuration, Volkswagen claims that the new model will offer up to an impressive range of up to 600km on a single charge in Europe.
Capacity details
It can tow loads of up to 2,000kg
The ID. Tiguan also boasts an improved towing capacity, with the 58kWh model capable of pulling up to 1,800kg and the 77kWh versions able to tow as much as 2,000kg.
It comes with a small front trunk (frunk) of 32 liters and a rear cargo area that offers up to an impressive storage space of 534 liters.
Tech specs
An optional display for the passenger seat
The ID. Tiguan comes with a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.0-inch central infotainment screen, and an optional 12.0-inch display for the front passenger seat.
It also offers a new "Retro" mode that recreates the blue-and-red instrumentation of the Golf IV on the driver's digital gages.
The model will be offered in four trim levels in Europe: Trend, Life, Style, and R-Line, with prices starting at €42,695 (roughly $48,000).