Volvo EX90 SUV goes official in India at ₹1.3cr
What's the story
Volvo has officially launched its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India. The vehicle is priced at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom) and comes only in a six-seat configuration. The EX90 features a 106kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive system, promising a WLTP-certified range of up to 625km on a single charge. It sits above the XC90 in Volvo's lineup and brings an advanced platform, cutting-edge driver assistance systems (ADAS), and an extensive tech package to the table.
Cost comparison
Pricing and booking benefits
The EX90 is priced ₹27.2 lakh more than combustion-powered XC90.
However, it is cheaper than luxury electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 and Kia EV9, which are priced at ₹1.49 crore and ₹1.30 crore, respectively.
Volvo is also offering a host of ownership benefits for customers booking the EX90 before December 31, 2026.
These include an 11kW home charger, a three-year service package, and an assured buyback scheme offering 65% of the vehicle's value after three years.
Aesthetic appeal
The SUV features T-shaped LED headlamps
The EX90 sports a minimalist Scandinavian design with clean surfaces and a largely uncluttered front fascia.
It features T-shaped LED headlamps with pixel-style daytime running light signatures, slim vertical fog lamps, and a centrally positioned Volvo emblem.
The SUV's upright proportions are complemented by a 2,985mm wheelbase, standard 21-inch alloy wheels, and an impressive ground clearance of up to 250mm thanks to its air suspension system.
Cabin comfort
The cabin has a minimalist design with Nappa leather upholstery
The cabin of the EX90 continues the minimalist theme with a clean dashboard, two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, brushed aluminum accents, and a three-spoke steering wheel.
Most vehicle functions are controlled through a 14.5-inch vertically oriented infotainment touchscreen with minimal physical buttons.
For India, Volvo is offering the EX90 only with six seats.
Power specs
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds
The EX90 is powered by a 106kWh battery pack, two electric motors, and an all-wheel-drive system.
Together, they produce a combined output of 456hp and torque of up to 670Nm.
This allows the SUV to go from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180km/h.
The vehicle can be charged from 10-80% in just 22 minutes using a compatible DC fast charger with up to 350kW output.