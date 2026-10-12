Volvo EX90 SUV goes official in India at ₹1.3cr

The EX90 is priced ₹27.2 lakh more than combustion-powered XC90.

However, it is cheaper than luxury electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 and Kia EV9, which are priced at ₹1.49 crore and ₹1.30 crore, respectively.

Volvo is also offering a host of ownership benefits for customers booking the EX90 before December 31, 2026.

These include an 11kW home charger, a three-year service package, and an assured buyback scheme offering 65% of the vehicle's value after three years.