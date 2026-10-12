Loading...
Home / News / Auto News / Volvo EX90 SUV goes official in India at ₹1.3cr
Volvo EX90 SUV goes official in India at ₹1.3cr
The car comes only in a six-seat configuration

Volvo EX90 SUV goes official in India at ₹1.3cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 12, 2026
02:11 pm
What's the story

Volvo has officially launched its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India. The vehicle is priced at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom) and comes only in a six-seat configuration. The EX90 features a 106kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive system, promising a WLTP-certified range of up to 625km on a single charge. It sits above the XC90 in Volvo's lineup and brings an advanced platform, cutting-edge driver assistance systems (ADAS), and an extensive tech package to the table.

Cost comparison

Pricing and booking benefits

The EX90 is priced ₹27.2 lakh more than combustion-powered XC90.

However, it is cheaper than luxury electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 and Kia EV9, which are priced at ₹1.49 crore and ₹1.30 crore, respectively.

Volvo is also offering a host of ownership benefits for customers booking the EX90 before December 31, 2026.

These include an 11kW home charger, a three-year service package, and an assured buyback scheme offering 65% of the vehicle's value after three years.

Aesthetic appeal

The SUV features T-shaped LED headlamps

The EX90 sports a minimalist Scandinavian design with clean surfaces and a largely uncluttered front fascia.

It features T-shaped LED headlamps with pixel-style daytime running light signatures, slim vertical fog lamps, and a centrally positioned Volvo emblem.

The SUV's upright proportions are complemented by a 2,985mm wheelbase, standard 21-inch alloy wheels, and an impressive ground clearance of up to 250mm thanks to its air suspension system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabin comfort

The cabin has a minimalist design with Nappa leather upholstery

The cabin of the EX90 continues the minimalist theme with a clean dashboard, two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, brushed aluminum accents, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Most vehicle functions are controlled through a 14.5-inch vertically oriented infotainment touchscreen with minimal physical buttons.

For India, Volvo is offering the EX90 only with six seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power specs

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds

The EX90 is powered by a 106kWh battery pack, two electric motors, and an all-wheel-drive system.

Together, they produce a combined output of 456hp and torque of up to 670Nm.

This allows the SUV to go from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180km/h.

The vehicle can be charged from 10-80% in just 22 minutes using a compatible DC fast charger with up to 350kW output.

ADVERTISEMENT