Waymo's robotaxi gets a new name ahead of launch

Waymo has been refining and testing a minivan-style vehicle built by Chinese automaker Zeekr for the past three years. Now, ahead of its official commercial fleet debut, the company is rebranding the Zeekr RT robotaxi as Ojai. The name change was announced by the company to TechCrunch. Ojai, pronounced "oh-hi," is named after a village in Los Angeles's Topatopa Mountains known for its arts community and wellness focus.

Branding strategy Name change decision influenced by brand familiarity Waymo's spokesperson Chris Bonelli said the company decided to rebrand because the US public is not familiar with the Zeekr brand. The change could even extend to the rider experience. When customers get into Ojai, it will greet them with an "Oh hi" and their name. This strategy also helps Waymo distance itself from a Chinese automaker in the US market.

Collaboration journey Waymo and Zeekr's partnership history Waymo first partnered with Geely Holding Group-owned Zeekr in 2021. The following year, it unveiled a concept of a purpose-built robotaxi at an event in Los Angeles. The prototype was based on a version of Zeekr's SEA-M architecture designed for "future mobility products" such as robotaxis and logistics vehicles. Unlike its predecessor, the Ojai model showcased at thi year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) comes with a steering wheel.

Progress report Ojai's development and testing journey The Zeekr RT (now Ojai) has been refined over the years through development and testing in cities like Phoenix and San Francisco. Waymo unveiled some of its hardware including 13 cameras, four lidar units, six radars, an array of external audio receivers, and tiny sensor wipers. The company has now updated the paint color from a bluish tint to a more silver hue for the final look before commercial launch.