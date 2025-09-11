12GW solar projects stuck in limbo, ₹72,000cr at stake
India's solar industry is facing a big snag: about 12 GW of projects—worth a whopping ₹72,000 crore and awarded between December 2024 and July 2025—are now in limbo.
The problem? Government rules say you have to use approved Indian-made panels, but there aren't enough of them yet.
So, some projects got a temporary pass to use cheaper imports, but this has led to confusion over pricing and payments.
Developers included pricier local panels in their costs
Developers planned for pricier local panels in their costs, but with the exemption allowing cheaper foreign ones, power companies don't want to pay the higher rates.
This standoff is stalling projects and could even lead to cancelations or delays.
With the strict domestic panel rule kicking in for all new solar from June 2026, everyone's waiting on clear government guidance so India can keep up its clean energy momentum.
Add these stuck deals to the existing backlog
These stuck deals add to an already huge backlog—about 40GW of stranded renewable projects nationwide. Major players like Adani Green and Avaada are caught up too.
Experts say it's crunch time for policy fixes if India wants its solar goals to stay on track.