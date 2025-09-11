12GW solar projects stuck in limbo, ₹72,000cr at stake Business Sep 11, 2025

India's solar industry is facing a big snag: about 12 GW of projects—worth a whopping ₹72,000 crore and awarded between December 2024 and July 2025—are now in limbo.

The problem? Government rules say you have to use approved Indian-made panels, but there aren't enough of them yet.

So, some projects got a temporary pass to use cheaper imports, but this has led to confusion over pricing and payments.