Motherson aims to boost revenue 4x by entering vehicle assembly
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, India's biggest auto parts maker, is planning a major leap: they want to start assembling entire vehicles by 2030.
The goal? Take their revenue from $25.7 billion in FY25 all the way to $108 billion by the end of the decade.
With this move, Motherson joins other Indian companies like Sona Comstar and Bharat Forge, which have forayed into robotics, in branching out beyond just car parts.
EVs and industry shifts
This shift isn't random—it fits with how the auto industry is evolving.
Motherson wants to become more than a parts supplier and aims for a 40% return on capital by making more of each vehicle themselves.
Their strong manufacturing background makes it easier for them to jump into full assembly, especially as electric vehicles open up new opportunities.
It's another big step for a company that's been adapting since 1975—and it could mean more innovation (and jobs) in India's auto scene.