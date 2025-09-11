Motherson aims to boost revenue 4x by entering vehicle assembly

EVs and industry shifts

This shift isn't random—it fits with how the auto industry is evolving.

Motherson wants to become more than a parts supplier and aims for a 40% return on capital by making more of each vehicle themselves.

Their strong manufacturing background makes it easier for them to jump into full assembly, especially as electric vehicles open up new opportunities.

It's another big step for a company that's been adapting since 1975—and it could mean more innovation (and jobs) in India's auto scene.