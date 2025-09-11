Next Article
Indian government to give drones to rural women
The Indian government is rolling out the Namo Drone Didi scheme with a ₹1,261 crore investment, aiming to give 14,500 drones to women's self-help groups (SHGs) by 2026.
The idea? SHGs can rent out these drones for spraying fertilizers and pesticides—potentially making farming more efficient while opening up new ways to earn.
The bigger picture
This isn't just about tech in the fields—it's about giving rural women real opportunities.
By training them as drone pilots, the scheme helps boost their income. Plus, it supports local drone startups by creating steady demand.
If all goes as planned, this could mean more inclusive growth for both agriculture and rural communities.