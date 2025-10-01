358 billionaires in India now, wealth equivalent to half GDP
India now has 358 billionaires—24 more than last year and six times the number from just over a decade ago, says the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.
The country's wealthiest are getting even richer, with their combined fortune now equivalent to nearly half of India's GDP.
Pharmaceuticals tops billionaire-making sector
Pharmaceuticals is the top billionaire-making sector this year, with 137 names on the list.
Mukesh Ambani is back at number one with ₹9.55 lakh crore (about $105 billion), followed by Gautam Adani and Roshni Nadar Malhotra—the latter making headlines as India's richest woman.
Other key highlights
Niraj Bajaj saw his fortune jump by nearly ₹70,000 crore, landing him in sixth place.
At just 31, Aravind Srinivas stands out as India's youngest billionaire after founding Perplexity.
Notably, the top 10 billionaires now hold a massive 28% of all billionaire wealth in India—up from just two people crossing the ₹1 lakh crore mark a decade ago to 18 today.