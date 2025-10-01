Next Article
Market alert: BSE, NSE will be closed on October 2
Business
Heads up: The BSE and NSE are closed on October 2, 2025, for Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
This pause comes right after a strong market rally on October 1, thanks to the RBI keeping the repo rate steady at 5.5%, which gave Sensex and Nifty a nice boost.
All major segments will be shut
Trading will be paused across all major segments—Equity, Derivatives, Currency, Commodities—plus MCX and NCDEX will also be shut.
No trades will go through on October 2, but everything is set to resume as usual on October 3.
And if you're planning ahead: more breaks are coming up on October 21 and 22 for Diwali!