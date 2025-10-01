Meet India's youngest billionaire, who co-founded an AI unicorn

Born in 1994, Srinivas holds dual B.Tech and M.Tech degrees from IIT Madras and earned his PhD in computer science at UC Berkeley. Before launching Perplexity AI in 2022, he worked on cutting-edge AI projects at OpenAI , Google Brain, and DeepMind. His San Francisco-based startup is now valued at $9 billion and has backing from big names like Jeff Bezos and Susan Wojcicki.

Self-made innovators shaping India's tech landscape

Srinivas's journey stands out as an example of young Indian talent making waves globally in tech.

His story reflects how self-made innovators are driving the next wave of success—not just for themselves but for India's spot on the world tech map.

If you're dreaming big or curious about where new-age wealth comes from today, this is one to watch.