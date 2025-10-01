$8 billion IPO bonanza expected in Q4 2025

India's IPO market is gearing up for its biggest quarter yet, with companies planning to raise nearly $8 billion between October and December 2025. This follows a standout period in the 12 months from October 2024 to September 2025, when 86 IPOs raised almost ₹1.7 lakh crore—nearly double the previous year—even as the broader stock market cooled off.

Major players set to enter the market Big names like Tata Capital (over $1.5 billion), LG Electronics India ($1.3 billion), ICICI Prudential Asset Management, PhysicsWallah, Fractal Analytics, and Credila Financial are all set to hit the market.

The action isn't just limited to finance—tech, consumer goods, and education are joining in too.

So far in 2025, 68 companies have raised about ₹1.1 lakh crore, with over half rewarding investors with positive returns.

NSE overtakes Nasdaq as top exchange for IPOs The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has now surpassed Nasdaq as the world's top exchange for funds raised this year.

Over 240 large and mid-sized firms have listed so far in 2025, thanks to strong demand from both retail investors and big institutions.

Even though foreign investors pulled back earlier this year, steady inflows from domestic mutual funds and individual investors have kept things buzzing.