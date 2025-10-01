FPIs continue selling streak, withdraw $2.7B from equities in September

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out $2.7 billion from Indian equities in September, marking the third consecutive month of selling pressure. The data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) indicates that 2025 is on track for record foreign withdrawals based on the current trend. So far this year, FPIs have offloaded a total of $17.6 billion worth of Indian equities.

Market trends Second-highest outflow in history The current nine-month period is witnessing the second-highest outflow in history, only behind 2022's $22.3 billion exodus amid the Russia-Ukraine war and aggressive global rate hikes. FPIs have been selling off Indian equities for three months now. Ajit Banerjee, President and Chief Investment Officer at Shriram Life Insurance, attributed this trend to geopolitical tensions, tariff shocks from the US, H-1B visa fee hikes, and lackluster earnings.

Economic implications US tariffs and H-1B visa fee hikes impact India Banerjee also flagged the impact of steep 50% tariffs on domestic goods, which could affect over half of India's $87 billion exports to the US. Multiple brokerages have estimated that these tariffs could shave off 60-80 basis points from GDP growth if they persist for a year. Higher H-1B visa fees have also strained trade ties between India and the US, further impacting India's IT sector.