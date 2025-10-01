India-EFTA trade deal kicks in: What it means for you

India's new trade deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) kicked in on October 1, 2025. It's designed to cut tariffs on most goods, open up more trade in services, and attract investment—covering almost all exports between India and EFTA countries.

EFTA's $100B investment pledge EFTA has pledged to invest $100 billion in India over the next 15 years, which could mean up to a million new jobs.

If EFTA doesn't follow through, India can pause some of the tariff benefits—so both sides have skin in the game.

Cheaper imports and easier access to EFTA markets for exporters With TEPA, Indian exporters (think: machinery, textiles, chemicals) get easier entry into EFTA markets.

For folks at home, expect Swiss chocolates and wines to get a bit more affordable as tariffs drop.