Hyundai's domestic sales grow just 1% in September

SUVs dominate Hyundai's sales at home

Most of Hyundai's sales at home are SUVs—making up a record 72.4% last month—with the Venue having its best run in almost two years.

But only about 30% of this year's revenue comes from compact cars that actually benefit from lower GST; the rest is tied up in exports and bigger SUVs that aren't affected by the tax change.

Analysts expect just modest growth (around 3%) for Hyundai between FY26 and FY28.