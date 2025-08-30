43 IPOs raise ₹17,252cr in August 2025

With banks and private equity getting tougher to access, more small and medium enterprises are choosing the stock market for funding. Easier rules and faster approvals on SME exchanges are helping them out. Retail and foreign investors are also joining the action, keeping things lively.

Upcoming issues

Big names like Groww, Tata Capital, Zepto, PhonePe, Hero FinCorp and FabIndia are lining up for their own launches.

Experts think this strong run could last another 18-24 months thanks to friendly regulations and high investor interest—but remind everyone to stay sharp as markets can still be unpredictable.