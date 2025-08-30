43 IPOs raise ₹17,252cr in August 2025
India's IPO market kept up its momentum in August 2025, with 43 companies raising a total of ₹17,252 crore—even as global markets stayed shaky.
Mainboard IPOs brought in ₹15,907 crore from 15 issues, while SME IPOs hit a record with ₹1,345 crore from 28 deals.
Record SME IPOs
With banks and private equity getting tougher to access, more small and medium enterprises are choosing the stock market for funding.
Easier rules and faster approvals on SME exchanges are helping them out.
Retail and foreign investors are also joining the action, keeping things lively.
Upcoming issues
Big names like Groww, Tata Capital, Zepto, PhonePe, Hero FinCorp and FabIndia are lining up for their own launches.
Experts think this strong run could last another 18-24 months thanks to friendly regulations and high investor interest—but remind everyone to stay sharp as markets can still be unpredictable.