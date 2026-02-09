8th CPC wants your opinion on salaries, pensions, allowances

There's an 18-question survey live on MyGov until March 16, 2026—open to ministries, departments, state/UTs, central government employees, judicial officers, court staff, members of regulatory bodies, associations/unions, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals. Only online responses count (no emails or paper forms), and your identity stays private. The questions dig into things like how pay should be structured in today's economy and what really matters when setting salaries.

When will recommendations be implemented?

When the feedback window closes, the commission will use these insights to shape its recommendations.

But don't expect instant changes—the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said the date for implementing the 8th CPC will be decided by the government and that funds will be made for accepted recommendations.