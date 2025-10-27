8th Pay Commission to be set up next week

Report timeline and budget impact

The commission's report should arrive in six to 12 months, with any changes kicking in from January 1, 2026.

While the government isn't required to follow every suggestion, most recommendations usually lead to pay hikes with a few tweaks.

These updates won't just affect central staff—they'll ripple out to state government workers, PSUs, and universities that use central pay scales too.

Millions stand to benefit as these changes shape budgets for years ahead.