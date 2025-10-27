8th Pay Commission to be set up next week
The central government is about to set up the 8th Pay Commission next week, aiming to update pay and pension rules for over 1.18 crore central employees and pensioners.
The move, approved back in January 2025, comes just before the Delhi assembly elections.
The groundwork—like who's on the commission and what they'll focus on—is already sorted.
Report timeline and budget impact
The commission's report should arrive in six to 12 months, with any changes kicking in from January 1, 2026.
While the government isn't required to follow every suggestion, most recommendations usually lead to pay hikes with a few tweaks.
These updates won't just affect central staff—they'll ripple out to state government workers, PSUs, and universities that use central pay scales too.
Millions stand to benefit as these changes shape budgets for years ahead.