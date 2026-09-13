India's semiconductor sector has raised $1.4B in equity funding
What's the story
India's semiconductor industry has witnessed a massive surge in equity funding, attracting $1.4 billion across 281 companies, according to data from Tracxn. Nearly half of this total, or $701 million, was raised since 2025. The findings come ahead of SEMICON India 2026, the country's flagship semiconductor conference and exhibition scheduled for September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.
Event details
SEMICON India 2026 to kick off on September 17
The fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.
The event is expected to bring together global semiconductor industry leaders, government officials, state representatives, and sector experts.
This comes as India continues to build on the momentum of its growing semiconductor ecosystem.
Funding leaders
Top funded companies in India's semiconductor sector
Among the 3,557 companies in India's semiconductor sector, 142 have raised equity funding.
Tessolve Semiconductor tops the list with a cumulative funding of $213 million, followed by ILJIN Electronics ($198 million) and VVDN ($129 million).
Electronic manufacturing services has led sector funding with $313 million secured since 2025.
Embedded hardware comes second with $51.9 million raised since 2025, entirely within the trailing 12 months.
Hub dominance
Bengaluru leads with the most semiconductor companies
Bengaluru has emerged as the dominant hub for semiconductor companies, housing 626 of the sector's total 3,557 firms.
This accounts for some 18% of the total and nearly half (40.1%) of all equity funding raised so far.
Other cities such as Noida (16.4%), Gurugram (10.7%), Kochi (8.8%), and Hyderabad (6.2%) also contribute to this growing ecosystem in India.