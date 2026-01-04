RBL Bank shares skyrocketed 100% in 2025: Do you own?
What's the story
The Indian private banking sector witnessed a strong recovery in 2025, with the Nifty Private Bank index gaining 16% for the year. The rally was the index's biggest annual rise since 2022. Among its constituents, RBL Bank's share price stood out by maintaining an upward trajectory throughout the year and hitting multi-year highs.
Market performance
Share price defied investor skepticism
At the start of 2025, many investors were skeptical about a possible recovery in RBL Bank's share price after its long spell of underperformance. However, those who stayed invested reaped huge rewards as the bank's stock posted its biggest annual gain in nine years. Despite a slow start to the year and a range-bound first two months, RBL Bank's share price gained momentum in subsequent months, resulting in a whopping 100% rally by year-end.
Recovery story
RBL Bank's rally: A turnaround from 2024
The 100% rally in RBL Bank's share price was its biggest annual jump since listing in 2016 and a stark contrast to the 43% crash witnessed in 2024. The turnaround was driven by improved investor sentiment toward the bank's financial performance, including better asset quality. The announcement of Emirates NBD's stake acquisition also bolstered the rally.
Strategic move
Emirates NBD's acquisition to boost RBL Bank's growth
Emirates NBD plans to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank through a primary infusion of around ₹26,850 crore. The investment will be made through a preferential issue of up to 60% and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of this transaction, ENBD will also make an open offer for up to 26% stake from public shareholders of RBL Bank as per SEBI's Takeover Regulations.