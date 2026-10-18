Accenture mulls $1.5B sale of its China operations
What's the story
Accenture, the world's largest publicly traded IT consultancy, is considering a potential $1.5 billion sale of its Chinese operations, Financial Times reported. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to focus on its fastest-growing business and prove to investors that it can adapt to the AI boom. JPMorgan has been hired for a strategic review of Accenture's China business after receiving unsolicited interest in the unit over the past year.
Market interest
Sale process likely to attract interest from private equity groups
The sale process for Accenture's China operations is likely to attract interest from private equity groups and a handful of strategic buyers.
The entire Greater China unit could be valued at up to $1.5 billion, sources said.
Accenture may also consider retaining a significant minority stake in the business to ensure continuity for clients.
However, it's important to note that there are no guarantees this review will lead to a sale.
AI adaptation
Potential sale comes amid Accenture's share volatility
The potential sale comes as Accenture's shares have been volatile in recent months, with investors debating its future in the AI market.
While some believe companies will need more of Accenture's services for tech rollouts, others argue that AI could enable firms to replace consultants and bring outsourced functions in-house.
Tightening security regulations in China are designed to keep sensitive information from leaving the country.
Future projections
Proceeds from potential sale could prove useful for Accenture
Accenture has told investors to expect subdued top-line growth for the next two years before a surge toward the end of the decade, driven by demand for new AI services.
The company's full-year figures earlier this month exceeded Wall Street expectations, with both consulting and outsourced services performing well.
Proceeds from a potential sale of its China business could prove useful, while Accenture is also planning to reinvest some of the benefits of its own internal cost savings from AI.
Business reach
Accenture's wider Asia-Pacific business generated about $10 billion in revenues
Accenture, which reported $74.2 billion in revenues for the financial year ending August, operates in over 120 countries around the world.
Its Greater China operations include Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. The company's wider Asia-Pacific business generated about $10 billion in revenues last year.
Following Wednesday's investor event, where Accenture projected a huge jump in demand for new AI services, several analysts raised their price targets for Accenture shares.