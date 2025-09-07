Adani bets big on India's energy transition with $60B investment
Adani Group has announced plans for a massive $60 billion investment in India's power sector by 2032.
The plan? Supercharge renewable energy, expand transmission lines, and keep the lights on with more thermal (coal) power—basically, making sure the country has enough reliable electricity as demand skyrockets.
Going all in on green energy and transmission lines
Adani wants to ramp up its green energy game—think solar and wind—from 14.2 GW now to 50 GW by 2030, putting $21 billion behind that push.
Another $17 billion is going into expanding transmission lines so all that extra power can actually reach people across India.
Coal still plays a role in Adani's strategy
They're not ditching coal just yet: Adani Power will more than double its thermal capacity by 2032 with a $22 billion investment, keeping a stable supply as renewables grow.
By then, India's total installed capacity could hit 1,000 GW—with more than half from renewables—and there's over $500 billion in opportunities for anyone interested in the energy space.
For anyone watching how India powers up for the future (or thinking about green jobs), this is definitely one to watch.