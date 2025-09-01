Adani Defence to join India's AMCA project
Adani Defence & Aerospace is jumping into India's big push to build its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, called the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
CEO Ashish Rajvanshi shared that they're currently at the Expression of Interest stage, with proposals due by September 30.
This move is a major step toward making India less dependent on foreign defense tech and boosting its own military edge.
AMCA project and its significance
The AMCA project, led by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency, aims to deliver a twin-engine stealth fighter that can handle both air battles and ground attacks.
The first jets are expected to join the Indian Air Force around 2034-35.
The government is investing about ₹15,000 crore in this phase, and—thanks to new policy changes—private companies like Adani can now play a bigger role in building India's defense future.