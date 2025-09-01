Adani Defence to join India's AMCA project

AMCA project and its significance

The AMCA project, led by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency, aims to deliver a twin-engine stealth fighter that can handle both air battles and ground attacks.

The first jets are expected to join the Indian Air Force around 2034-35.

The government is investing about ₹15,000 crore in this phase, and—thanks to new policy changes—private companies like Adani can now play a bigger role in building India's defense future.