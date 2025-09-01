NMDC's iron ore output rises nearly 10% in August

Strong performance in FY26 so far

From April to August FY26, NMDC produced 18.45 million tons of iron ore, well above last year's 14.43 million tons for the same stretch.

Sales also rose to 18.37 million tons versus 16.27 million previously.

This momentum pushed NMDC's stock up by 1.2%, closing at ₹69.63 on NSE.

Financially, Q1 revenue surged by nearly a quarter to ₹6,739 crore with net profit slightly up at ₹1,968 crore—even as operating margins dipped a bit but still beat forecasts overall.