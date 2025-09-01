Next Article
NMDC's iron ore output rises nearly 10% in August
NMDC, the government-run mining giant, just posted strong numbers for August 2024.
Iron ore production jumped nearly 10% from last year to 3.37 million tons, and sales climbed 8% to 3.39 million tons—showing steady demand and growth.
Strong performance in FY26 so far
From April to August FY26, NMDC produced 18.45 million tons of iron ore, well above last year's 14.43 million tons for the same stretch.
Sales also rose to 18.37 million tons versus 16.27 million previously.
This momentum pushed NMDC's stock up by 1.2%, closing at ₹69.63 on NSE.
Financially, Q1 revenue surged by nearly a quarter to ₹6,739 crore with net profit slightly up at ₹1,968 crore—even as operating margins dipped a bit but still beat forecasts overall.