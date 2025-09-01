Next Article
'I have $7 million net worth, but feel stuck': Meta engineer
A Meta engineer with 20 years in tech and a $7 million net worth just shared on Blind that he's burned out from corporate life.
Even with financial security, he feels stuck because of family responsibilities like paying for his kids' college.
Now, he's thinking about leaving his high-paying role to teach, as he is very passionate about it.
His post sparked mixed reactions—some questioned if he's managing his money wisely, while others pointed out that teaching pays less these days, especially with AI changing the field.
Despite the doubts and lower pay, he's still open to teaching or other new paths, though he's unsure about consulting as a next step.