'I have $7 million net worth, but feel stuck': Meta engineer Business Sep 01, 2025

A Meta engineer with 20 years in tech and a $7 million net worth just shared on Blind that he's burned out from corporate life.

Even with financial security, he feels stuck because of family responsibilities like paying for his kids' college.

Now, he's thinking about leaving his high-paying role to teach, as he is very passionate about it.