Adani, Embraer partner to build regional jets in India

In a major boost to India's aviation sector, the Adani Group has partnered with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer. The collaboration will see the production of Embraer's popular regional jets in India for the first time. These aircraft are mainly used on short- to medium-haul routes and can accommodate between 70 and 146 passengers.

Partnership details Adani Aerospace and Embraer's MoU The partnership between Adani Aerospace and Embraer was formalized last month with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Brazil. The deal is a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, especially in the aviation sector. However, specifics like the location and investment for the proposed Final Assembly Line (FAL) are yet to be revealed. An official announcement is expected later this month at the Hyderabad airshow.

Market potential India is the world's fastest-growing aviation market India is the world's fastest-growing aviation market, with over 1,800 planes on order from airlines such as Air India group, IndiGo, and Akasa. The Indian government has been keen to get global aerospace majors to set up FALs for commercial aircraft in India. With Embraer's lead in this direction, the government is looking at ways to incentivize customers who order from India's first major commercial aircraft FAL.