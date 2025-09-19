Adani Enterprises stock: What's the trend been like?
Adani Enterprises's stock price nudged up just a bit to ₹2,404.5 this Friday, barely higher than yesterday.
But if you zoom out, the ride's been pretty up and down—while there's a 7.65% gain over the last three months, the past week saw a -2.62% dip and the last month is down -3.6%.
So yeah, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for anyone watching closely.
Key numbers to chew on
As of Friday morning, Adani Enterprises was valued at ₹2,77,234 crore with about 7 lakh shares changing hands.
The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 43.46 and earnings per share are ₹55.27—numbers that hint at high expectations from investors.
Its six-month beta is 2.93, which basically means this stock reacts more sharply to market swings than most—a heads-up for anyone thinking of jumping in or out soon!