Adani Enterprises stock: What's the trend been like? Business Sep 19, 2025

Adani Enterprises's stock price nudged up just a bit to ₹2,404.5 this Friday, barely higher than yesterday.

But if you zoom out, the ride's been pretty up and down—while there's a 7.65% gain over the last three months, the past week saw a -2.62% dip and the last month is down -3.6%.

So yeah, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for anyone watching closely.