Tata Steel's stock price jumps over 13% in 3 months

Market cap exceeds ₹2.14 lakh crore

With a massive market cap of ₹2,14,754 crore and strong trading activity (over 1.64 crore shares swapped hands recently), Tata Steel is making waves in the market.

Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 47.32, and earnings per share are ₹3.64—not bad for stability seekers.

Plus, its six-month beta is under 1 (0.95), meaning it's been less bumpy than most stocks lately, which makes it appealing if you're looking for steady growth without wild swings.