Tata Steel's stock price jumps over 13% in 3 months
Business
Tata Steel has been on a roll lately, with its stock jumping 13.1% over the past three months and nearly 9% just in the last month.
As of this week, shares closed at ₹171.36 and ticked up again to ₹172.03 by Friday morning.
Market cap exceeds ₹2.14 lakh crore
With a massive market cap of ₹2,14,754 crore and strong trading activity (over 1.64 crore shares swapped hands recently), Tata Steel is making waves in the market.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 47.32, and earnings per share are ₹3.64—not bad for stability seekers.
Plus, its six-month beta is under 1 (0.95), meaning it's been less bumpy than most stocks lately, which makes it appealing if you're looking for steady growth without wild swings.