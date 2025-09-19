Next Article
Adani Power's 5-for-1 stock split: What it means
Business
Adani Power is splitting each ₹10 share into five shares of ₹2 each, making it easier for more people to invest.
The record date is September 22, so if you want in, make sure you buy shares by September 19, 2025.
Stock split explained
A stock split means you'll get four extra shares for every one you already own, but the total value stays the same.
This move makes Adani Power shares more affordable and could boost trading activity—good news if you've been thinking about investing or already hold some shares.
Adani Power shares gained ahead of the split
Ahead of the split, Adani Power's stock closed slightly higher at ₹634 on September 18, showing steady interest from investors.