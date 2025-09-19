Next Article
Morgan Stanley sets ₹818 target for Adani Power: Here's why
Morgan Stanley just gave Adani Power an "overweight" rating, setting a price target of ₹818—that's a possible 29% jump from its last close at ₹633.5.
The firm points to Adani Power's knack for handling tough regulations and making smart acquisitions as key reasons for this optimism.
Analysts are bullish on the stock
Morgan Stanley expects Adani Power's earnings to soar, thanks to new projects finishing on time and fresh power deals.
By FY2033, the company's capacity could grow 2.5 times and profits (EBITDA) might triple.
All analysts covering the stock say it's a "buy." The stock is already up over 21% in the last six months.