Japan's inflation cools to 2.7% in August
Business
Japan's inflation slowed to 2.7% in August, its lowest since November 2022, mostly thanks to government subsidies affecting utilities.
While that sounds like good news for wallets, prices (excluding energy) are still rising by 3.3%, showing some costs haven't let up just yet.
Bank of Japan likely to maintain current stance
The Bank of Japan isn't expected to shake things up at its policy meeting this Friday.
Governor Kazuo Ueda will likely stick with the current approach and may share thoughts on possible future rate hikes once economic risks settle down.