Next Article
Adani Enterprises's stock gains 7.65% in last 3 months
Adani Enterprises, the main company of the Adani Group, is currently trading at ₹2,392 with a market cap of 276080.03.
Even though its stock dropped 3.6% in the past month, the company still shows solid financials with an earnings per share (EPS) of 55.27 and a P/E ratio of 43.28.
Trading activity remains high as investors show interest
In the last three months, Adani Enterprises actually gained 7.65%, but it slipped recently and posted a small weekly loss too.
Still, trading activity remains high—over five lakh shares changed hands on the last trading day—showing that investors haven't lost interest even as prices fluctuate.
The company's steady performance seems to keep confidence up despite short-term dips.