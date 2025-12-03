Adani Group plans airport IPO by 2027

Adani Airport Holdings is India's biggest private airport operator, operating several airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Since picking up six airports in the 2020 privatization wave, they've been expanding terminals and runways.

A new Navi Mumbai airport is set to open in December 2025. The $15 billion expansion will be funded mostly through debt (70%) and some equity (30%).

Adani also has its eye on bidding for 11 more airports as India aims for a network of 400 airports by 2047.