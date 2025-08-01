Next Article
Adani Power to consider stock split in board meeting today
Adani Power's board is meeting this Friday, August 1, 2025, to review earnings and consider a stock split.
The company hasn't shared details yet, but any change will likely need shareholder and regulatory approval.
Shares recently closed at ₹588.10, slipping just 0.27%.
A stock split could make shares more accessible
A stock split could make Adani Power shares more affordable and accessible for everyday investors.
With the company's market cap at ₹2.27 lakh crore, many are watching to see if the move brings more action to the stock.
Company's financials for last quarter and full year
For March 2025, revenue climbed to ₹14,237 crore from last year's ₹13,364 crore, but net profit dipped slightly to ₹2,599 crore.
Over the full year, revenue was up but profits fell compared to last year; however, their debt situation improved a bit too.