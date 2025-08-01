Next Article
Apple reports record revenues in India, plans new stores
Apple smashed its own records in India this past April-June, thanks to a surge in iPhone, Mac, and services sales.
CEO Tim Cook called out the "double-digit growth" in India's fast-growing smartphone market during an earnings call.
This win isn't just local—Apple also hit record revenues in over 24 other countries, including the US and China.
New stores coming up in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Noida
Riding this momentum, Apple is opening new stores soon in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Noida—just in time for festival season and new iPhones.
The ultra-premium phone segment (think Apple and Samsung) jumped 37% year-on-year.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Apple expects $1.1 billion more in tariff costs next quarter if global tariffs stick around.