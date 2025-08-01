Next Article
Goldman Sachs gives HUL a thumbs up after 3 years
Goldman Sachs just bumped Hindustan Unilever (HUL) up to a "buy" after checking out its latest results, raising the share price target to ₹2,900—a 15% jump from where it was.
This is their first "buy" call on HUL since 2022.
Analysts see brighter days ahead for HUL
Goldman thinks HUL is set for a comeback, thanks to better economic vibes and smart moves into faster-growing products.
They see revenue picking up speed by late 2025 and margins getting healthier as the company spends smarter and advertises more.
Earnings growth could hit double digits from 2026—way better than recent years.
Stock is on a roll, but some risks remain
HUL's stock just popped 3.5% today and is up 10% this month, even with some risks like pricier materials and slow demand in some areas.
Most analysts are feeling positive—29 out of 43 say "buy."