G-Sec yields to remain stable this week: Analysts
Indian government bond yields are set to stay pretty much unchanged this week, with the 10-year yield hovering around 6.37%.
The government is about to auction ₹32,000 crore worth of long-term bonds, but most experts think the real impact on yields will only show up once the auction results are out.
RBI policy meeting on August 6
All eyes are also on the RBI's policy meeting on August 6—analysts expect rates to stay put for now, especially after Governor Malhotra signaled tougher conditions for any future cuts.
Meanwhile, global factors like the US Fed keeping its rates steady and falling crude oil prices are adding a bit more uncertainty to India's bond market scene.