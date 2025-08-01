TVS Motor posts record revenue and profit in Q1 FY26
TVS Motor just posted a 35% jump in profits for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹779 crore.
Revenue also shot up 20% to over ₹10,000 crore—beating analyst expectations.
The company's operating margins and earnings are at their best ever.
Record vehicle sales this quarter
TVS sold a record 12.7 lakh vehicles this quarter, with motorcycles and scooters both seeing solid growth.
The real star: electric scooters, with sales up 35%, bringing in ₹1,000 crore and grabbing a big chunk of the EV market (about 22%).
Moped sales slipped a bit, but overall momentum is strong.
What's next for TVS?
The company isn't slowing down—they're planning to launch four new Norton bikes by FY26 (starting with a powerful 1200cc superbike).
TVS is also raising funds and working on tech partnerships to keep its EV supply chain steady despite global material shortages.